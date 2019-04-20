Janet R. Parthemore



Janet R. Parthemore, 86, of Woodbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at home. Daughter of the late Arthur and Jessie (Myers) Rayle, she was born on May 31, 1932, in Marion Township, Henry County, OH.



Janet was born and raised on her parents' farm. She graduated from Findlay College, Findlay, OH, with a double major in elementary education and history. At Findlay, she met the man who would be the love of her life. She and Jack were married in 1954 and moved to the Dillsburg area, where Jack began his career as an ordained minister in the Churches of God, General Conference. From the Dillsburg area, they moved in 1960 to the Harrisburg area, then to Middletown in 1979, retiring to Woodbury in 1994. She was an excellent baker and cook; a highly skilled seamstress who comfortably adapted patterns to suit her tastes; and, despite her shyness, an excellent public speaker when she chose to do so.



Surviving Janet are her children, Judy Parthemore, of Woodbury, Jan Parthemore of Groton, NY, and Joel Parthemore, of Skövde, Sweden; and a sister, Carolyn Powell, of Leipsic, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor John "Jack" Parthemore, Jr.; two sons, John Parthemore and Jeff Parthemore; two brothers, Warren Rayle and Donald Rayle; and a sister, Florence Hagen.



A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Bare Memorial Church of God, Roaring Spring. A viewing will take place from 10AM until the service. A committal service at Dry Hill Cemetery, Woodbury, will immediately follow the funeral service.



If desired, memorial contributions can be made in Janet's memory to her church, Bare Memorial Church of God, 508 E. Main St., Roaring Spring, PA 16673.



Published in The Blade on Apr. 20, 2019