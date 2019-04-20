Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bare Memorial Church of God
508 E. Main St.
Roaring Spring, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Bare Memorial Church of God
508 E. Main St.
Roaring Spring, PA
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Dry Hill Cemetery
Woodbury, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Parthemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet R. Parthemore


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet R. Parthemore Obituary
Janet R. Parthemore

Janet R. Parthemore, 86, of Woodbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at home. Daughter of the late Arthur and Jessie (Myers) Rayle, she was born on May 31, 1932, in Marion Township, Henry County, OH.

Janet was born and raised on her parents' farm. She graduated from Findlay College, Findlay, OH, with a double major in elementary education and history. At Findlay, she met the man who would be the love of her life. She and Jack were married in 1954 and moved to the Dillsburg area, where Jack began his career as an ordained minister in the Churches of God, General Conference. From the Dillsburg area, they moved in 1960 to the Harrisburg area, then to Middletown in 1979, retiring to Woodbury in 1994. She was an excellent baker and cook; a highly skilled seamstress who comfortably adapted patterns to suit her tastes; and, despite her shyness, an excellent public speaker when she chose to do so.

Surviving Janet are her children, Judy Parthemore, of Woodbury, Jan Parthemore of Groton, NY, and Joel Parthemore, of Skövde, Sweden; and a sister, Carolyn Powell, of Leipsic, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor John "Jack" Parthemore, Jr.; two sons, John Parthemore and Jeff Parthemore; two brothers, Warren Rayle and Donald Rayle; and a sister, Florence Hagen.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Bare Memorial Church of God, Roaring Spring. A viewing will take place from 10AM until the service. A committal service at Dry Hill Cemetery, Woodbury, will immediately follow the funeral service.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made in Janet's memory to her church, Bare Memorial Church of God, 508 E. Main St., Roaring Spring, PA 16673.

For more information, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.

www.parthemore.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
Download Now