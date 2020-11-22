1/
Janet S. LaPlante
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet S. LaPlante

June 4, 1942 - November 16, 2020

Janet S. LaPlante age 78 of Toledo, Ohio passed away November 16, 2020 at Concord Care Center, Toledo, Ohio. Janet was born a twin June 4, 1942 to Raymond and Catherine (Justen) LaPlante in Toledo, Ohio.

Surviving are her twin sister, Jean Englehardt and brothers, Thomas and William LaPlante. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Raymond LaPlante and sister, Mary Jo Whetsel.

Visitation will begin 10:00 a.m. Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 2907 Lagrange St. Toledo Ohio where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
2907 Lagrange St
Toledo, OH 43608
(419) 244-4611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urbanski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved