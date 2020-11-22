Janet S. LaPlanteJune 4, 1942 - November 16, 2020Janet S. LaPlante age 78 of Toledo, Ohio passed away November 16, 2020 at Concord Care Center, Toledo, Ohio. Janet was born a twin June 4, 1942 to Raymond and Catherine (Justen) LaPlante in Toledo, Ohio.Surviving are her twin sister, Jean Englehardt and brothers, Thomas and William LaPlante. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Raymond LaPlante and sister, Mary Jo Whetsel.Visitation will begin 10:00 a.m. Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 2907 Lagrange St. Toledo Ohio where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio.