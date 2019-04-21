|
Janet (McFarland) Sallie
Janet (McFarland) Sallie departed this life on Saturday, April 14, 2019, in Hospice of Northwest OH (Perrysburg). She was a graduate of Waite High School and Stautzenberger College. She retired from Phifer Wire of Tuscaloosa, AL.
She leaves to cherish her memory; son John Willis and daughter Yolanda (Lewis) Hester.
Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 4:00 p.m-6:00 p.m., The House of Day Funeral Service. Wake services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m., followed by funeral services at 12 Noon., Friendship Baptist Church., Bishop Duane C. Tisdale, Pastor.
The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Anne Mercy Medical Hospital, Franciscan Care Center and Hospice of Northwest OH, (Perrysburg).
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019