Janet Sue St. JulianJanet Sue St. Julian, 73, of Toledo, passed away December 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born January 7, 1947 in Jackson, MI to Felix and Jeanette (Dobrolenski) Selwa. Janet married Terry St. Julian in 1973. They were married for 37 wonderful years and raised two children.Janet was very active in sports when she was younger. She was a majorette in high school and played softball as a young adult. She was a very good golfer and golfed on a league for many years. She worked as a teacher's aide for Washington Local School District and truly enjoyed working with the students. Janet loved to travel with her husband to beautiful places by the ocean. She enjoyed shopping, going to the casino, playing cards with her poker girls, and spending time with her family.Janet is survived by her children, Jill (Ted) Meyers and Cory (Monica Krekelberg) St. Julian; sisters, Bonnie (Don) Dubendorfer and Sharon (Dave) Parlette. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Terry.Janet was a wonderful wife, mother, and sister. She was a strong, kind, and caring woman. She will be greatly missed.Visitation will be held at the Reeb Funeral Home on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with a scripture service at 4:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement Catholic Church Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. On-line condolences may be left at