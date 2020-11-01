1/1
Janet Wengert
1948 - 2020
Janet Wengert

06/27/1948 - 10/28/2020

Janet Lou Wengert, age 72, of Ottawa Lake, MI, passed away October 28, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. Janet was born June 27, 1948 in Toledo to the late James and Jean (Stokes) DeCant. She was employed with the Avon for more than 30 years retiring in 2015. Janet loved the outdoors, fishing, bingo and knitting.

In addition to her parents, Janet was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary of 46 years; brother, Jerry DeCant; nephew, Jerry Fulton. She is survived by her children, Gary (Anika) Wengert, Jr., and Deborah (Christopher) Hall; 12 grandchildren, William, Khristopher, Gareth, Chase, Asa, Alexandria, Antonia, Nick, Alaysia, Alaya, Alayka and Alaysa; siblings, Jackie (David) Martinez, John (Debbie) DeCant and James (Diane) DeCant, nieces and nephews, Jimmy (Amie) Fulton, Johnny DeCant, Jennifer Walker, Jamie DeCant, Brent DeCant and Chris DeCant; and many other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300). Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Whiteford Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions suggested to Toy for Tots in Janet's memory.

To leave a special message for Janet's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
October 29, 2020
You were a good mother-in-law to me and you will not be forgotten. I am thankful that you were in my life and I will make sure that your grandchildren never forget you and Gary Sr.
Love your daughter, Kim
Kim Wengert
Daughter
October 29, 2020
Janet was a wonderful and loving person. I'm going to miss our little chats. Rest in peace. Condolences to her family.
Cindy Bentley
Friend
