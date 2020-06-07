Janet (Michels) Zieman
1952 - 2020
Janet (Michels) Zieman

03/24/1952 - 06/03/2020

Janet (Michels) Zieman, age 68, of Maumee, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania Ohio surrounded by her family after a heroic battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She was born on March 24, 1952 to Leo and Margaret (Kreuz) Michels in Toledo Ohio. Janet attended grade school at Maumee St. Joseph and then went on to graduate from Maumee High School in 1970.

Janet's first jobs included working at the Andersons and Food Town. She also was an administrative assistant for both Forrest Gorkowski and Associates along with Willis Day. Her true love, however, was being a stay at home mother to her two daughters, Heather and Sarah; where she became very active in the schools' PTA. Janet was also involved with Maumee Girls Softball where she managed the concession stand at Rolf Park for many years. She was a Girl Scout leader for both of her daughters and also worked in the Maumee and Perrysburg school cafeterias, where she was not only loved by the students, but also made lifelong friends.

Janet was an avid bowler, golfer, and bunco extraordinaire. She was on many leagues throughout her life and made countless friends. Janet was loved and cherished by everyone that met her. Anyone who knew or came across Janet knew just how much of a kind hearted and wonderful person she was and wanted to spend more time with her.

Janet and her husband Mike of 46 years loved to take trips together. They went on numerous cruises and explored a lot of what the United States has to offer together. Not only did the two of them take many trips together, they also liked to vacation with some of their closest friends. Janet also looked forward to her annual girl's trip to Vegas every year.

In Janet's free time she would help clean the church, Maumee St. Joseph, on Friday mornings. She also helped organize the rummage sale, funeral luncheons and helped in making the spaghetti sauce for the annual spaghetti dinner at church.

Janet's true passion was being a grandma to her four wonderful grandkids. She enjoyed every second she got with them. She loved watching them grow and learn new things.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Margaret (Kreuz) Michels. She is survived by her loving husband, Michael; daughters, Heather (Casey) Underwood and Sarah (Chris) Dodd; along with grandchildren, Brayden, Leo, Ryker, and Layla; sisters, Louise Michels, Mary (David) Mutchler, Carol (Matt) McGookey; and brothers, Joseph Michels and Robert (Marissa) Michels; nieces, Megan, Stephanie (Rick) and Grace; along with nephews, William, Michael (Rachel) and Matthew.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Maumee St. Joseph Church, 104 West Broadway, Maumee, Ohio 43537 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. which will also be livestreamed on St. Joseph's Facebook page. A graveside service to follow at St. Rose Cemetery, Perrysburg.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Parish Maumee and also the Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Maumee St. Joseph Church
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Maumee St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
June 6, 2020
Janet was a dear friend for 8 years at St. Joseph's School. She was always kind and full of fun. I always looked forward to her Facebook posts about her family! She was a wonderful lady who will truly be missed.
Vicki Lynn Hartkopf
Friend
June 4, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
