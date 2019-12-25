|
Janett I. (Glanz) Gleckler
Janett I. Glecker, devoted wife of a WWII Navy Veteran and a loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, December 21, 2019, with her family at her bedside, at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center. She was born January 4, 1934, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Karl and Helen (Homan) Glanz. Janett was a 1951 graduate of Swanton High School, and married Clarence L. "Buck" Gleckler on March 25, 1967. He preceded her in death on March 19, 2008.
Janett worked as a telephone operator and for the Campbell Soup Company. She loved doing crafts, crocheting and was an awesome baker. She was a member of Providence Lutheran Church in Holland and taught Sunday School. Most of all, Janett loved spending time with her family
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Julie Wyse, Linda (Tim) Nijakowski, Kimberly Cook (Michael Zimmerman), Tina (Dave) Tardich and Robin (Bill) Ballash; stepsons, Jim (Connie) Gleckler, Rick (Deb) Gleckler, Tom (Jo) Gleckler, Don (Liz) Gleckler and Steve Gleckler; 34 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and her brother, Walter (Helen) Glanz.
Besides her husband, Clarence, Janett was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy Brueshaber; brothers, Art, John, Floyd and Alvie Glanz; sisters, Florine Graffice, Loretta Bucher, Ruffina Glanz and infant sister, Anna Bell Glanz.
Friends and family may visit Friday, December 27th, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28th, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Todd Milner officiating. Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Swanton Fire & Rescue.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 25, 2019