Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
(419) 878-6530
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
Janice A. Battin


1931 - 2020
Janice A. Battin Obituary
Janice A. Battin

Janice A. Battin, 88, of Waterville, OH, passed away January 10, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, OH. She was born March 5, 1931, in Delta, OH, to Clarence and Dama (Luke) Habel. Janice was a 1949 graduate of Fulton School, Ai, Ohio.

She was a member of Lytton Church of Delta, Ohio and attended Waterville United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, canning and reading.

Janice is survived by her sons, R. Gregory (Michelle) Battin, David R. (Diana) Battin and Robert C. (Joan) Battin; grandchildren, Tyler Battin, Danielle (David) Weilnau, and Kali Battin, Caroline, Colton, Trey and Clay Battin and great grandchildren, Riley and Kaya Weilnau. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ramon D. Battin; brother, Marvin Haber and sister, Arretta Neorr.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee, OH. Pastor Mike Denman will officiate. Memorial Contributions can be given to the donor's choice. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
