Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM
First Congregational Church
2315 Collingwood Blvd
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Stoycheff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice A. Stoycheff


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice A. Stoycheff Obituary
Janice A. Stoycheff

Janice A. Stoycheff, age 80, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 3, 2019. Janice was born on November 26, 1938, to Ray and Ethel Gueldenzoph in Toledo, OH. She will always be remembered as an expert gardener, world traveler, incredible pie baker, the most passionate and loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend; but most of all, she was a vivacious light in this world.

Janice is survived by her husband, George Stoycheff and was preceded in death by Dennis Perry. Left to cherish her beautiful memory are her sisters, Carol Cotton, Arlene (Bill) Aitchison and Susie (Don) Hess; her children, Linda (David) Ray, Laura (Cliff) Funka, Lisa (Todd) Lincoln, and Tammy (Stefan) Farrell; grandchildren, Brent (Shannon) Sielschott, Morgan (Victor) Sielschott, Alexa (Tyler) Funka, Corbin (Kelsey) Funka, Ty, Trent, and Taytum Lincoln, Brice and Jacob Farrell, Lee and Matthew Shank, and great - grandchildren, Sophia, Anna, and Maya Garduno, and Gia Funka.

A memorial service in honor of Janice's life will take place Friday, May 10th, at 5:00pm at First Congregational Church, 2315 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo, OH 43620.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests loved ones to consider donations to Janice's favorite organizations, the Toledo Museum of Art and the Toledo Symphony Orchestra.

Published in The Blade from May 8 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now