Janice A. Stoycheff



Janice A. Stoycheff, age 80, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 3, 2019. Janice was born on November 26, 1938, to Ray and Ethel Gueldenzoph in Toledo, OH. She will always be remembered as an expert gardener, world traveler, incredible pie baker, the most passionate and loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend; but most of all, she was a vivacious light in this world.



Janice is survived by her husband, George Stoycheff and was preceded in death by Dennis Perry. Left to cherish her beautiful memory are her sisters, Carol Cotton, Arlene (Bill) Aitchison and Susie (Don) Hess; her children, Linda (David) Ray, Laura (Cliff) Funka, Lisa (Todd) Lincoln, and Tammy (Stefan) Farrell; grandchildren, Brent (Shannon) Sielschott, Morgan (Victor) Sielschott, Alexa (Tyler) Funka, Corbin (Kelsey) Funka, Ty, Trent, and Taytum Lincoln, Brice and Jacob Farrell, Lee and Matthew Shank, and great - grandchildren, Sophia, Anna, and Maya Garduno, and Gia Funka.



A memorial service in honor of Janice's life will take place Friday, May 10th, at 5:00pm at First Congregational Church, 2315 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo, OH 43620.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests loved ones to consider donations to Janice's favorite organizations, the Toledo Museum of Art and the Toledo Symphony Orchestra.



Published in The Blade from May 8 to May 9, 2019