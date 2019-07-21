Janice Ann Pace



Janice Ann Pace, age 80, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born on December 4, 1938 in Toledo, OH to Theodore and Angeline (Pawlaczyk) Podiak. Janice retired from Charter One Bank on Summit St. in 2000. Prior to that, her places of employment included Kay Jewelers, Gordon Jewelers, H&R Block, the Co-Op Toledo Credit Union, and Ontario Department Store. Janice was recognized for Outstanding Office Achievement by Gordon Jewelers in 1984, and was proud not only of her office and management skills, but of her ability to interact well with other people. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was an excellent cook and homemaker. Janice loved dogs, especially her Bassett Hounds and enjoyed Word-Search puzzles. She enjoyed taking road trips from time to time and spent many summers enjoying her swimming pool and time with her kids and grandkids. She was a member of Calvary Church in Maumee, OH.



Janice was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Doreen Lewandowski; and sisters, Rose Seagert and Phyllis Kujawa. She is survived by her devoted husband of 27 years, Ronnel J. Pace; children, Cheryl (Nick) Goeder, Mark (Deb) Lewandowski, and Ann (Dave) Sterling; 9 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be Monday, July 22 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Chad S. Gilligan presiding. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Erie, MI.



Memorial tributes may be given to the Cherry Street Mission or the Toledo Area Humane Society.



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019