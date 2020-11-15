Janice Ann "Jan" Webb Boucher
Janice Ann "Jan" Webb Boucher, loving wife and mother of three, passed away on October 25, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice at the age of 87. Jan was born on September 28, 1933, in Sylvania, OH, to the late Ben and Ida Webb. A 1951 graduate of Burnham High School, Jan was a cheerleader and played softball. A bit of a tomboy, Jan excelled at bowling, once beating the Pro at the Pro Am at Imperial Lanes. She also participated in bowling and volleyball leagues and was an avid golfer. Jan was also an advanced card player, becoming a Life Master Bridge player and took pride at winning at poker when playing against men. Jan loved spending time with her family and playing boardgames, knitting and crocheting. Jan was married to Melvin Boucher, (Bryan, OH) for 63 years until Mel passed in 2016. Jan was a homemaker and later worked for Kroger Store, Sylvania Sentinel Herald and Ameriprise Financial.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Mel; and brother, Leon; and is survived by her three children, daughters, Debby Boucher and Lory (Fabian); and son, Jim Boucher; her sisters, Ruth Ansell and Mary McClurg; brother, George Webb; three grandchildren, Louis Boucher, Katherine Boucher and Kiana Fabian; and great grandson, Benjamin Boucher.
Memorials are suggested to Diabetes Association
.