Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
5522 Dorr Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Frances Ohlman


1961 - 2019
Janice Frances Ohlman Obituary
Janice Frances Ohlman

Janice Frances Ohlman, age 57, of Toledo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on October 4, 1961, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Lawrence "Bud" and Geraldine (Gardner) Ohlman, she was the youngest of five children.

Intelligent, thoughtful and compassionate, Janice graduated from McCauley High School in 1979 and in 1992 earned a B.A. in accounting from The University of Toledo, magna cum laude.

She enjoyed a wide variety of arts and crafts and spent many years knitting afghans, hats and scarves for family members and friends. She was very well known for her baking skills, especially Christmas cookies. Baking brought her great joy and she was delighted to give and share these goodies with others. Janice was fond of all animals, big or small. If her parents would have allowed her, Janice would have had her own animal sanctuary.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her nephew, Ryan Moses and great nephew, Patrick G. Keleghan. She is survived by her siblings, Larry (Shari) Ohlman, Debi Moses, Sue (Rick) Fandrey and Mark (Cathi) Ohlman and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. James Bacik on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH.

Please consider memorial contributions to the Zepf Center, www.zepfcenter.org or to the Read for Literacy Program, https://www.readforliteracy.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cremation Society of Toledo.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
