Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spirit and Truth Church
525 S Coy Rd
Oregon,, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Spirit and Truth Church
525 S Coy Rd.
Oregon, OH
Janice Gadus, age 78, of Walbridge, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born to Herman and Anna (Cousino) St. John in Toledo, Ohio on February 21, 1941. Janice was an active member of Spirit and Truth Church in Oregon, Ohio. She enjoyed her Wednesday morning Sister's Bible Studies for over 40 years along with her daughter and nieces as well as her Tuesday morning bible studies. She most enjoyed being a mother and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Janice is survived by her children; Timothy (Jan) Gadus, Kelly (Laurie) Gadus, Marianne (Michael) Kelly and Brian (Diane) Gadus; 28 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy Vondran and Wayne St. John. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Karl Gadus; son, John Gadus; granddaughter, Emily Rose Gadus; grandson, John Gadus Jr.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Gadus and 6 brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Spirit and Truth Church, 525 S Coy Rd. Oregon, Ohio where friends will be received one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Lake Twp. Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Spirit and Truth Church.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
