Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH
Janice Hanthorn


1937 - 2020
Janice Hanthorn Obituary
Janice Hanthorn

Janice Hanthorn, 82, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family Monday, January 20, 2020. Janice was born in Sylvania Township, on March 30, 1937 to Carl & Hazel (Woodruff) Stephens. Surviving are her children, Sandra Steffen (Chuck), Deborah Steffen (Dean), Arthur Hanthorn, Mary Alice Wilhelm (Rick), Patty Olinger (Jeff), and Ann Ross; 29 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Tony, Terrance, Dee Dee, Tonyia, and Gerry. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 38 years, Harry Hanthorn; sons, Duane Steffen and Harry Hanthorn Jr.; siblings, Sharon, Rolla, Robert and William; grandson, Morris II; and great- grandchildren, Christian and Konnor.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Janices' family.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 22, 2020
