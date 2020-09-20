1/1
Janice K. Spindler
Janice K. Spindler

Janice K. Spindler passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020. Jan was born and raised in Toledo, OH and graduated from McCaulley High School. She married her childhood Sweetheart, Norman Spindler, November 7th, 1964 and had 52 wonderful years together. Jan raised 3 sons and loved being a mom. She also loved music and loved to sing. She was a proud member of the Sweet Adelines singing group for many years. She was also very active With the church in many aspects over the years.

Janice is survived by her 3 sons, William (Tammy), Mark (Heather) and Jayson (Karen); along with 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and special friend, Jerry Keck.

The family wishes to invite family and friends for a celebration memorial on Tuesday, September 22nd, at 3pm at Crossroads Church in Ottawa Lake, MI, with a reception celebration following after at Mark and Heathers home in Ottawa Lake, MI.

Address to the church is 6960 Sylvania-Petersburg Rd., Ottawa Lake, MI 49267. Address to Mark and Heathers home is 8445 Sterns Rd., Ottawa Lake, MI 49267.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
Mark and Heathers home
SEP
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Crossroads Church
