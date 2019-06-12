Services Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 (419) 893-7686 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St Maumee , OH 43537 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Maison- Dardenne- Walker Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for Janice Burchfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janice Lennette Schad Burchfield

Obituary Condolences Flowers Janice Lennette Schad Burchfield



Janice Lennette Schad Burchfield died Sunday, June 9 at her apartment at The Kingston Residence of Perrysburg.



Originally from Bryan, Ohio, Jan graduated from Bryan High School, where she enjoyed participating on the bowling and archery teams, and then attended The Toledo Hospital School of Nursing where she trained as a Registered Nurse, a profession she loved. In her early years, Jan was known for saying she would "never marry a farmer or a doctor." It was while Jan was working at Toledo Hospital that she met the love of her life, the one who would become her husband of 60 years, John, a man who earned his degree in agriculture at MSU and later went to medical school at OSU and practiced medicine for over 30 years.



Jan, who was also known as "Mom," and "Grandma Jan" enjoyed many hobbies. She learned to golf in the 1970s; during her lifetime, she made three hole-in-ones, one after recovering from a heart attack. Jan was also an avid bowler, active church member, a gifted cook and baker, wife, mother, and grandmother.



Jan attended hundreds of her son's and daughter's sporting events over the years. She learned to play golf with her son John and they played many rounds together including one day when they played 45 holes, all walking. Jan also taught her daughter how to ride a bike, gently caring for her daughter's cuts and scrapes after she ran into several mailboxes during one particular lesson. She was devoted to her family, and enjoyed taking her grandchildren, John III, Michael, and Elisabeth out to lunch and shopping at "Toys R Us" for their birthdays. She also loved listening to the three perform mini music concerts for her when she visited them on holidays. Her three granddaughters, Adah, Leah, and Anna remember the wonderful "Grandma Jan Scoops" of ice cream (the largest servings of ice cream known to human kind), and playing "Possum" with them until they were all piled on the floor squealing with laughter.



In Jan's later years, she took care of her husband, John, always putting him first. She became a tell-it-like-it-is kinda gal, who let people know when they were appreciated and loved by singing "I love you, a Bushel and a Peck…" Her favorite saying in her final days was "What will be, will be," or "Que Sera Sera." (Doris Day had nothing on Jan.)



Jan is survived by her son, John II (Mary); daughter, Brenda (Allen) Kinzer; six grandchildren, John III, Michael, and Elisabeth Burchfield; and Adah, Leah, and Anna Kinzer; and sister, Gwen (Gerald) Ames.



Jan is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Helena (Schrag) and Cloyd Schad; and sisters, Zola (Dave) Evans, and Dewanda Van Dyke.



The Burchfield family would like to thank the many friends, health care aides, and people who visited and helped care for Jan. We are especially grateful for the loving care provided to Jan by Rhonda May Houston.



The visitation will be held Friday, Jun 14 from Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10-1 PM at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, OH. The funeral will also be held Friday, June 14 at 1 PM at Maison- Dardenne- Walker Funeral Home.



In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to The C.D. Burchfield Endowment for Agricultural and Natural Resources at Michigan State University. Online Condolences may be shared with the family at



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from June 12 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries