Janice Lorraine Johnson
7/28/1954 - 5/20/2020
Janice Lorraine Johnson passed this life on May 20, 2020.
She is survived by her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, other extended family, and everyone who has been inspired by her strength.
A celebration honoring her memory will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the family home on Underwood Ave., Toledo, OH.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.