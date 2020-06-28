Janice M. Ford
1943 - 2020
Janice M. Ford

May 22, 1943 - June 24, 2020

Janice M. Ford, 77, of Elmore, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 22, 1943 in Toledo, OH to James and Freda (Perrin) Baum. On April 6, 1963, she married Kenneth E. Ford in Monroe, MI. Jan and Kenny raised 3 sons and celebrated over 57 years of marriage. In addition to being a homemaker, Jan drove school bus for Lake Schools for 18 plus years. Her memberships included: St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Millbury, Fort Industry Chapter of NSDAR and Al-Anon. It was her family that always remained her greatest love.

In addition to her husband Kenny, Jan is survived by her sons, Bradley (Toni) Ford of Toledo and Jeffrey Ford of AK; siblings, James (Lois) Baum of FL and Freda Baum of Sylvania; 2 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth J. Ford; great-grandson, Mason James Ford; and brothers, Denis Baum and Bob Baum.

Family and friends will be received 9:30–11 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main St, Luckey, OH. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m., with Rev. James Nevel officiating. Burial will be in Lake Twp. Cemetery, Millbury, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Ohio Living Home Hospice. There will be limited seating at the service and due to the current health concerns, strict social distancing along with masks will be observed. If you are not feeling well, please refrain from attending. If you are unable to attend, please express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo with the family at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com

www.marshfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 W Main St
Luckey, OH 43443
(419) 833-4011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Marsh Funeral Homes
