Janice M. Oswald
Janice M. Oswald, age 72, of Maumee, passed away March 13, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. She was born January 6, 1948 in Toledo to the late Arthur (Clinton) and Virginia Young.
Janice graduated from Clay High School in 1966. She attended Adrian College and graduated from the University of Toledo. She had various jobs throughout her life, but her most important and rewarding job was being a mother to her two daughters and Mimi to her five grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her daughters, Jill E. (Robert) Hawk and Allison M. Scott; grandchildren, Broderick T. Hawk, Lily M. Scott, Marlee J. Hawk, Delaney J. Scott and Wyland G. Hawk. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 46 years, Gary Oswald.
After enjoying 35 cruises with the love of her life, Janice continued cruising and was looking forward to her 45th cruise. Her second home in Dunedin, Florida was Janice's perfect getaway. She loved the warm weather, trips to the casino and spending time with her family and friends in the sunshine.
The family will receive guests Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.
Allison and Jill would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Patricia Oswald for their loving care of Mom.
Memorial contributions may be made to of Northwest Ohio or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Janice's memory.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020