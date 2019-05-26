Janice Martin



Janice Martin, age 80, of Toledo and Perrysburg, OH and Gaylord, MI, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Perrysburg. She was born in Meadow Creek, KY, on February 24, 1939 to the late George Henry and Mary Alice (Smith) Terrell.



She graduated from Waite High School in 1956, then settled in Oregon, Ohio with her former husband, the late Roger David Martin, to raise their three children. As a homemaker, she enjoyed sewing, baking, and making candy, jams and jellies.



Janice was proud of earning her real estate license in the 1960s through South Shore Realty in Oregon, Ohio. She treasured her memories of working at "A New Twist" at Portside, as well as in the Local History Department at the main branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.



She loved reading, Elvis, frogs, ladybugs, ice cream, painting and traveling with her daughter and her partner Tom. She earned her Amateur Radio license in 2004 (KB8VYI). She and her partner Tom spent many years living in the Gaylord, Michigan area enjoying Amateur Radio and other activities together.



Known for her strength and determination, Janice used those powers to battle Multiple Sclerosis for over 56 years, serving as an example of perseverance to all who knew her.



Janice was preceded in death by her parents, brother Paul Morris Terrell, former husband Roger David Martin and her partner of over 30 years, Joseph "Tom" McCormick.



She is survived by her three children, Deborah Lynne Martin (John Cramer), Daniel Scott (Ardith) Martin, Sr., Randall David Martin, Sr., grandchildren Emily Estell (Daryl) Dunning, Randall David (Cara) Martin, Jr., Hunter Jack Wilson, and Daniel Scott Martin, Jr., and four great-grandchildren.



Janice's family would like to thank the staff at Kingston Residence Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the loving care they provided.



As Janice wished, there will be no services. For those who would like to honor Janice with donations, please consider the Toledo Lucas County Public Library (www.toledolibrary.org/llf/memorials) or Hospice of Northwest Ohio (www.hospicenwo.org/landing-pages/main/giving/).



Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019