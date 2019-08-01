Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Cornerstone Church
Janice R. Brown


1938 - 2019
Janice R. Brown Obituary
Janice R. Brown

Janice Ruth Brown, age 80 of Maumee, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio Inpatient Center in Perrysburg, Ohio with her son Jason by her side.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 11, 1938. Janice received her RN nursing degree from the University of Toledo (ComTech). She was employed at St. Vincent Hospital, Visiting Nurse, and Family House during her career.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents, James Brown and Ruth Constien; husband, Earl Brown and her daughter Nicole Brown. She is survived by her loving son Jason; granddaughter Amber Crosser; sisters, Lynda, Bonnie and Diane; nieces, Amanda Braun and Tonya Fruchey; best friend of 59 years Lou Emma Miller. Janice is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

At Janice's request there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on August 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Church from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.

The Coyle Funeral Home assisted the family with services. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019
