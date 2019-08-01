|
|
Janice R. Brown
Janice Ruth Brown, age 80 of Maumee, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Hospice of Northwest Ohio Inpatient Center in Perrysburg, Ohio with her son Jason by her side.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 11, 1938. Janice received her RN nursing degree from the University of Toledo (ComTech). She was employed at St. Vincent Hospital, Visiting Nurse, and Family House during her career.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, James Brown and Ruth Constien; husband, Earl Brown and her daughter Nicole Brown. She is survived by her loving son Jason; granddaughter Amber Crosser; sisters, Lynda, Bonnie and Diane; nieces, Amanda Braun and Tonya Fruchey; best friend of 59 years Lou Emma Miller. Janice is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
At Janice's request there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held on August 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Church from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 1, 2019