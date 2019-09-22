|
|
Janice S. Lanfare
JANICE S. LANFARE, 76, of Estero, FL, passed away on April 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. It was impressive how she remained optimistic and positive throughout the ordeal, never giving up hope. She was cancer free for 25 years before the recent diagnosis.
Jan was born November 10, 1942 in Toledo, the daughter of Wilma (née Wisnofske) and Clarence Hummel. After graduation from DeVilbiss High School, she married Lee C. Lanfare, II and they shared 55 years of happiness.
Jan was a part owner of Toledo Interior Plantscaping Co. and Oasis Greenhouse, where she showcased her horticulture and decorating talents for businesses and homes. That led to decorating condominiums built by Doc Leffler for the Parade of Homes. Prior to becoming a business owner, Jan worked part time at Gardner Signs Inc., leaving time for her gardening and to raise their son, Lee C. Lanfare, III. She was known as The Art Lady at her son's elementary school, but her first job out of school was working as an assistant for the Central YMCA.
Jan's love of art and nature were apparent in everything she did and she loved to dance, shop and walk daily, making friends everywhere she went.
An avid community volunteer, Jan was on the committee of the Toledo Zoo's Talk to the Animals dinner dances, the precursor to the current ZOOtoDO. She was an active member of Toledo Women's Club and especially enjoyed the Kentucky Derby-themed parties. Jan also enjoyed the Crosby Festival of the Arts.
After Jan survived breast cancer in Toledo, she became an advocate for others and participated in the annual Komen Race for the Cure Toledo and in Estero, FL.
Jan and Lee retired and moved to Estero, FL in 2006 and she decorated their two homes where her gardens of orchids and other tropical plants were always a beautiful sight to see, especially for passers by.
Jan was a member of the Estero Newcomers, serving two terms as president. She was also a volunteer for 12 years at Naples Botanical Gardens, where a bench has been purchased in her memory.
Mrs. Lanfare is survived by her loving husband, Lee; beloved son, Lee III (Judith) of Mesa, AZ and brother, Lawrence G. (Karen) Hummel of Curtice, Ohio. Also, her special Maine Coon cats, Lily and Blue.
A celebration of Jan's life will be in Toledo, Thursday Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Solarium of The Manor House at Wildwood Metropark, Jans favorite place to walk.
Arrangements were handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home in Bonita Springs, FL. Mrs. Lanfare's remains will be placed next to her parents at Ottawa Hills Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Mr. Lanfare at 19729 Vintage Trace Circle, Estero, FL, 33967. Memorial suggestions include Hope Healthcare Hospice at 27200 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, Fl, 34135.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019