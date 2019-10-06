|
|
Janice S. Lanfare
JANICE S. LANFARE, 76, of Estero, FL, formerly of Toledo, passed away April 2, 2019. Born November 10, 1942 in Toledo, she graduated from DeVilbiss High School, then married Lee C. Lanfare II and they shared 55 years of happiness including having their son, Lee C. Lanfare III. Jan, the sister of Lawrence G. (Karen) Hummel of Curtice, Ohio, was a part owner of Toledo Interior Plantscaping Co. and Oasis Greenhouse.
A celebration of life will be in Toledo, Thursday Oct. 10, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. in the Solarium of the Manor House at Wildwood Metropark. Her remains will be privately placed next to her parents at Ottawa Hills Cemetery at a later date. The full obituary was published Sunday Sept. 22.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019