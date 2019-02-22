Home

Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
JANICE V. BRUSHABER

Janice V. Brushaber, age 77 of Delta died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Fulton County Health Center with her family by her side. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 27, 1941 to Homer and Myrtle (Miller) Stall. On February 18, 1969 she married Karl J. Brushaber Jr. and together they raised 6 children. Janice loved butterflies, hummingbirds and watching her Soap Operas (The Young and the Restless, As the World Turns and The Guiding Light). Her most precious time was spent at family gatherings where she doted on her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Larry (Sandra) Burkett, Bob Burkett, Julie (Ed) Sauber, David (Sandy) Brushaber and Brian Brushaber; grandchildren, Ashley (John) Justice, Kyle and Kaylee Sauber; great granddaughter, Lakelynn Sauber; sisters, Janet Stall and Ruth Miller as well as her brother, Bud (Joanne) Stall. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Brushaber Jr.; son, Karl Brushaber III; parents Homer and Myrtle Stall; as well as several brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio 43528 (419-865-8879) where funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 25, 2019. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Delta, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made in Janice's name to the Victory Center, 5532 W. Central Ave. Ste. B, Toledo, Ohio 43615. Special memories and condolences may be shared at:

www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2019
