1/1
Janice Virginia Pearce
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Virginia Pearce

Jan. 29, 1943 - July 31, 2020

Janice Virginia Pearce (Dorcas) of Sylvania, OH, passed away having full Faith in God and Jesus as her Savior July 31st 2020. Born January 29, 1943 during an ice-storm, she was named for "January Ice". She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond W. Dorcas and Alice N. Dorcas (Collins) of Sylvania, OH; and grandson, Raymond A. Van Camp.

Janice was a graduate of Sylvania High school, Class of 1961. She worked at a local Sylvania bank, PetCoa, and Superior Spinning and Stamping in Toledo, Oh. before becoming an LPN and working at Parkview Hospital in Toledo, OH and Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH. Recently she retired with many accolades in her profession.

Surviving are her daughter, Alysia Van Camp (Pearce); and grandson, Timothy Van Camp; as well as her sister, Joyce Donnelly (Dorcas); nephews and niece, Paul, Kirk, Bret and Dawn.

A memorial will be held at Sylvania First United Methodist Church. Keeping Covid-19 safety in mind, it will be held outside for social distancing. Please contact the church or Alysia for date and time. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved