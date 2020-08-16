Janice Virginia PearceJan. 29, 1943 - July 31, 2020Janice Virginia Pearce (Dorcas) of Sylvania, OH, passed away having full Faith in God and Jesus as her Savior July 31st 2020. Born January 29, 1943 during an ice-storm, she was named for "January Ice". She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond W. Dorcas and Alice N. Dorcas (Collins) of Sylvania, OH; and grandson, Raymond A. Van Camp.Janice was a graduate of Sylvania High school, Class of 1961. She worked at a local Sylvania bank, PetCoa, and Superior Spinning and Stamping in Toledo, Oh. before becoming an LPN and working at Parkview Hospital in Toledo, OH and Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH. Recently she retired with many accolades in her profession.Surviving are her daughter, Alysia Van Camp (Pearce); and grandson, Timothy Van Camp; as well as her sister, Joyce Donnelly (Dorcas); nephews and niece, Paul, Kirk, Bret and Dawn.A memorial will be held at Sylvania First United Methodist Church. Keeping Covid-19 safety in mind, it will be held outside for social distancing. Please contact the church or Alysia for date and time. Online condolences to