Jaqueline Seguin
Jacqueline Seguin (Lopresto) passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
She is survived by her children, John Seguin, Anne Seguin (Jack Leizerman), James Seguin (Lynn), Mary Seguin (David Severding), Joseph Seguin (Ellen) and Jane Seguin, sisters Joan Snoad and Mary Bell, brothers Thomas Lopresto and James Lopresto, and 15 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 4:00-8:00pm (vigil service at 7:00pm) at Ansberg West Funeral Home, 3000 West Sylvania Avenue. The funeral mass will be at 10:30am on Saturday, March 23 at St. Pius X Church, 3011 Carskaddon Avenue. Burial to follow at Calgary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Ursula Academy and St. Francis de Sales High School academic scholarship funds, or St. Pius X church. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019