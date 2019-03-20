Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Church
3011 Carskaddon Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaqueline Seguin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaqueline Seguin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jaqueline Seguin Obituary
Jaqueline Seguin

Jacqueline Seguin (Lopresto) passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

She is survived by her children, John Seguin, Anne Seguin (Jack Leizerman), James Seguin (Lynn), Mary Seguin (David Severding), Joseph Seguin (Ellen) and Jane Seguin, sisters Joan Snoad and Mary Bell, brothers Thomas Lopresto and James Lopresto, and 15 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 4:00-8:00pm (vigil service at 7:00pm) at Ansberg West Funeral Home, 3000 West Sylvania Avenue. The funeral mass will be at 10:30am on Saturday, March 23 at St. Pius X Church, 3011 Carskaddon Avenue. Burial to follow at Calgary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Ursula Academy and St. Francis de Sales High School academic scholarship funds, or St. Pius X church. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now