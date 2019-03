LOVE YOU MOM

NOW AND ALWAYS!

Jesusa Jaso

1/20/35 - 3/20/12

You always said how much we were going to miss you, and now we know if we could turn back the hands of time we gladly would. Sadly missing you Mom. Heaven holds you now on this special day. Lord, I ask this of you, to give her the biggest banquet of beautiful flowers and tell her they are from us. Please tell her we will all love her for all eternity.

The Jaso Family

As published in The Blade



Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary