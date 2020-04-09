Home

Jason A. George

Jason A. George

Jason A. George passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 6, 2020 after a hard battle with cancer.

He is survived by his parents, Carl and Carrie; love of his life, Rachael Adams; and best friend, Aaron "Clayman" Clay.

Services will be private with Pastor Robbie Ketchum officiating. The family would like to thank Firelands Regional Medical Center and the Seidman Cancer Center of Sandusky and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 9, 2020
