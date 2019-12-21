Home

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540
Jason E. Sommers


1978 - 2019
Jason E. Sommers Obituary
Jason E. Sommers

Jason E. Sommers, 41, of Freeland, PA, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born April 19, 1978, in Toledo, Ohio, to Benjamin H. Sr and Katie (Donley) Sommers.

He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1996. After high school, he had been involved with the Diabetic Youth Program in Toledo, where he helped youth with diabetes. For several years he was an employee of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts as well as XPO Logistics, jobs which led to his living in Kentucky, Indiana and Pennsylvania. His greatest achievement, though, was his son, Dillon, whom he loved dearly.

Jason loved spending time with his family, especially his son, Dillon. He had a laugh that was contagious and was always quick with a smile. He was known as Smizzie on the Macron show. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Jason, can count themselves blessed and his laugh will forever linger in their hearts.

Surviving are his son, Dillon Sommers; parents, Ben H. Sr. and Katie Sommers; brothers, Joseph Sommers and Ben (Kimberly) Sommers II; niece, Anna Sommers; nephew, Benjamin Sommers III; grandmother, Carolyn English; many aunts and uncles as well as multiple cousins.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 21, 2019
