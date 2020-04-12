Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Minkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Edward Minkowski


1984 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Edward Minkowski Obituary
Jason Edward Minkowski

Jason Edward Minkowski, 35, of Toledo, OH, passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born May 21,1984, to Sonya Boudreau and Richard Minkowski. Jay was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved going fishing. He was always engaging in shenanigans and bad pranks.

Jason is survived by his parents, Richard Minkowski and Sonya Boudreau (Jimmy); brother, Milo; sisters, Jessika and Lyndy (Mark); nephews, Cameron and Peyton; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Gloria Minkowski, and his best friend, Ryan Wilburn.

There will be no services at this time. Cremation services provided by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -