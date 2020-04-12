|
|
Jason Edward Minkowski
Jason Edward Minkowski, 35, of Toledo, OH, passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born May 21,1984, to Sonya Boudreau and Richard Minkowski. Jay was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved going fishing. He was always engaging in shenanigans and bad pranks.
Jason is survived by his parents, Richard Minkowski and Sonya Boudreau (Jimmy); brother, Milo; sisters, Jessika and Lyndy (Mark); nephews, Cameron and Peyton; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Gloria Minkowski, and his best friend, Ryan Wilburn.
There will be no services at this time. Cremation services provided by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020