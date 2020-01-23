|
Jason I Pratt
Jason I. Pratt, 75, of Northwood, Ohio, died after a courageous battle with cancer, on December 17, 2019, while holding Cathy's hand. Jason was born the oldest of six children to Jason (Mary Lou Runion) Pratt. Jason served as a veteran for 3 years and later 21 years in the Ohio National Guard. Jason worked for Chrysler for over 35 years, retiring in 2001. Jason did not like retirement so after several part time jobs he found his dream job, working as custodian for First Congregational Church. He loved his job , as well as the members who loved him too.
Jason was a little league baseball coach, volunteer on the Clay Center Fire Dept., becoming assistant chief, a member of Genoa Masonic Lodge, the Eagles, Moose, and American Legion.
Jason liked to bowl, play euchre, fishing, boating , gardening and just tinker around in his garage. He was a very fine handyman earning him the title of "PAPA CAN FIX ANYTHING" He LOVED watching his Buckeyes, Indians, and Browns.
Jason is survived by his loving wife Catherine who was his everything. Loving sons, Tim (Donna) Pratt, Mike (Debbie) Pratt, D.J., Brian (Tanya ) Sprinski Sr., Papa to Jessica (Dan) Perry, Joe (Morgan) Pratt, Tyler and Kayley Pratt, Nicholas Sprinski, and Papa's buddy Brian Sprinski Jr., Great-Grandfather of Jase Pratt, Brother of Dale (Janet) Pratt, LouAnn (Jim) Claubaugh,, Sisters-In-Law, Rita and Judy, Cousin like a brother, Rollie Pratt, Special Neigbors, Carol and Dave Friends at work, Shelby and Doug, his little doggy Sassy, preceded by sisters, Karin, Shelly, and Cindy.
Your body is gone, your soul is with God, and Jason's heart will beat through all his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Congregational Church 2315 Collingwood Blvd. with a meet and greet at 10-11 with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM. Pastor Larry Vriezelaar officiating. Arrangements by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 434
