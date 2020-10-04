1/1
Jason M. Davis
Jason M. Davis

Jason M. Davis, age 40, of Jersey City, NJ passed away at Hospice, after a long battle with cancer. Jason was born to Ted and Maureen (O'Shea) Davis. A 1999 Graduate of Whitmer High School he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and later graduated from the University of Toledo. For the past 18 years he worked as a senior software engineer in New York, New York. Jason married his loving wife Nina and together they were raising their beloved sons Savva and Lucas. Also surviving are his parents, Ted and Maureen Davis; and his sisters, Alicia (Dana) Steele and Nicole Davis.

Jason will be remembered for his sense of humor, creativity and honesty. He was a kind and considerate friend who especially loved his family. Jason craved adventure and loved traveling the world. He was a doting dad who enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with his family. Jason always seemed to know how to cheer you up!

Friends may come to grieve and celebrate Jason's life on Friday October 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 2:30 p.m. at Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio with Father Mark Davis officiating. For the public's safety, Social Distancing and masks are required. The Interment will be held privately, at a later date.

Those wishing to attend Jason's funeral remotely, are encouraged to do so by logging onto: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/62446815 where the services may be viewed for 90 days. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions be made to his wife and children at GoFundMe https://gf.me/u/yzkiq3

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 02:30 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
