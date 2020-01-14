|
Jason R. Dodge
Jason R. Dodge, age 37 of Monclova Township passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Northwest Ohio Hospice Inpatient Unit, Toledo. He was born December 7, 1982 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana to Randall and Janice Dodge. Jason was a premature infant with a birth weight of only 1 lb. and 7 oz. At 7 weeks of age he contracted spiral meningitis and after a three and a half month stay finally came home at a birth weight of 5lbs. 4 oz.
He attended Turnstone in Ft. Wayne, a preschool for the handicapped. He then attended special education classes at Southwest Allen County School in Ft. Wayne. His last two years of public school was at Anthony Wayne High School. Jason attended the Sunshine Vocational Center for 13 years. He enjoyed going on walks in his wheelchair especially when it was hot, strumming his guitar and auto harp and holding a hand massager. He had an infectious belly laugh that made everyone smile.
Surviving are his parents Randy and Jan Dodge; sister Laura (Jeff) LaForest; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Friday January 17, 2020 at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee from 4-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville. The family suggests memorials to the Vocational Center at Sunshine Childrens' Home 7223 Maumee-Western Rd. Maumee, Ohio 43537 or Zion Lutheran Church Praise Band, 22 N. 2nd. St. Waterville, Ohio 43566. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020