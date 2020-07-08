1/1
Jason Todd "Face" Hamilton-Hughes
Mr. Jason Todd "Face" Hamilton-Hughes

Mr. Hamilton-Hughes, 46, passed Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his home. He was a 1992 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School.

He is survived by parents, James, Jr. and Cheryl Coleman-Hughes; wife, Ashley Stivenson; 20 children; 8 brothers; 4 sisters and a host of family and friends. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services TODAY, July 8, 2020, at 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Wake
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.

JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

