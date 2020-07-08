Mr. Jason Todd "Face" Hamilton-Hughes
Mr. Hamilton-Hughes, 46, passed Sunday, June 28, 2020, in his home. He was a 1992 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School.
He is survived by parents, James, Jr. and Cheryl Coleman-Hughes; wife, Ashley Stivenson; 20 children; 8 brothers; 4 sisters and a host of family and friends. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services TODAY, July 8, 2020, at 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.cbrownfuneralhome.com