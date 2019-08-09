The Blade Obituaries
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Jaxon Daniel Michalak


1991 - 2019
Jaxon Daniel Michalak Obituary
Jaxon Daniel Michalak

Jaxon Daniel Michalak, 28, of Toledo Ohio passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Tuesday August 6, 2019. He was born February 5, 1991 to Emily Michalak and James Michalak. Jaxon graduated from Rogers High School 2009. He enjoyed playing the drums. He was part of the drumline and the marching band. He worked at the Jeep Chrysler Plant. Jaxon could single handedly motivate others to be better. He always wore a big beautiful smile that brightened every room. He could crack a joke one second and have a serious conversation the next. Jaxon is survived by both parents; his step dad, Don Brock, his step mom, Kendra Renfer; his sister, Sam Virak (Eric); his brother, James Michalak (Erica); his girlfriend, Kami Howe; his "Twin", Larry McLane Jr.; several cousins, niece, nephews, many aunts, uncles and so many friends. Everyone who knew Jaxon loved him and will miss him severely. The family will receive friends at the Berksticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Rd. Saturday from 2-8 p.m. with a memorial service to be held at 7:00 P.M.

Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019
