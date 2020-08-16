Jay A. MeyerJay A. Meyer, 32, of Millbury, passed away unexpectedly August 7, 2020. Jay graduated from Genoa High School and Owens Community College with a degree in Turfgrass Management. He was the grounds superintendent at Chippewa Golf Club. He was very proud of his work and always went above and beyond to make sure the golf course was in excellent condition. He enjoyed all sports with his favorite team being The Ohio State Buckeyes. Jay spent many hours watching the History Channel and National Geographic. He loved teasing his nieces, playing soccer with them and aggravating his Beagle, Snoopy.Jay is survived by his parents, John and Helen Meyer; brother, Jeff (Denise) Hoeft and nieces, Megan and Lauren.Due to the COVID virus, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be private. A celebration of Jay's life will be held after the pandemic is over. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Williston or donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at