Jay A. Meyer
Jay A. Meyer

Jay A. Meyer, 32, of Millbury, passed away unexpectedly August 7, 2020. Jay graduated from Genoa High School and Owens Community College with a degree in Turfgrass Management. He was the grounds superintendent at Chippewa Golf Club. He was very proud of his work and always went above and beyond to make sure the golf course was in excellent condition. He enjoyed all sports with his favorite team being The Ohio State Buckeyes. Jay spent many hours watching the History Channel and National Geographic. He loved teasing his nieces, playing soccer with them and aggravating his Beagle, Snoopy.

Jay is survived by his parents, John and Helen Meyer; brother, Jeff (Denise) Hoeft and nieces, Megan and Lauren.

Due to the COVID virus, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be private. A celebration of Jay's life will be held after the pandemic is over. Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Williston or donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
August 14, 2020
John, Helen and family
I can not offer any words that can ease the pain you are feeling. Roger and I are holding you in our thoughts and prayers. We are here for you in any capacity...we love you
Roger and Paula
Paula
Friend
