The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Largent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay F. Largent Sr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jay F. Largent Sr. Obituary
Jay F. Largent, Sr.

Jay F. Largent, Sr. age 84 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born on July 22, 1934 in Three Churches, WV to Jesse and Beulah (Haines) Largent. Jay married Alice Alexander on January 29, 1955 and together they raised four children. He was employed as a truck driver for over 30 years having worked for Holland Motor Express, National Transit, Thayers and Libbey Owens Ford Glass. Jay was a devoted family man, enjoyed Nascar, his dogs, bonfires and cookouts. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Jay Largent, Jr., Jayne Largent, James Largent, Janet (Robert) Duty; brother, Wallace Largent; grandchildren, Amanda (Morris) Lewis, Courtney Largent, Hilary Largent, Anthony (Karla) Largent, Jared (Julia) Largent, Jaymes (Bethany) Largent and Megan Largent; great grandchildren, Colton, Carter and Brandon DeAnda, Laila, Kennedy, Keaton, Keely, Adalynn, Josiah, Ariana and Ethan Largent. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 49 years, Alice; brothers, Eugene and Blake Largent; and sister, Alma Likens.

Family and friends may visit at the Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-7 PM. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 AM in the funeral home with Pastor John Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. The family would like to offer special thanks to Jackie Batdorf, Ann Bodenstadt and Cheryl Largent. Memorial contributions in Jay's memory may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now