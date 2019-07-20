Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Nagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay J. Nagy


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay J. Nagy Obituary
Jay J. Nagy

Jay J. Nagy, age 72, of Toledo, passed away July 15, 2019. Jay was born September 22, 1946 in Toledo to John and Gloria (VanBuren) Nagy. Jay served his country in the US Navy. He was employed with the General Mills for more than 33 years retiring when the plant closed. Jay was a member of Eagle's and VFW in Toledo, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing and boating. He was a driver at Toledo Speedway for many years and was an avid sports fan.

Jay is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Shelli Nagy, Traci (Richard) Goss, Cindy Nagy, Christopher Nagy; brother, Gary Nagy; 10 grandchildren and long time friend, Amy Paszczykowski.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.

We would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their continued care, support and generosity.

Memorial contributions may be made to in Jay's memory.

To leave a special message for Jay's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now