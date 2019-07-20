Jay J. Nagy



Jay J. Nagy, age 72, of Toledo, passed away July 15, 2019. Jay was born September 22, 1946 in Toledo to John and Gloria (VanBuren) Nagy. Jay served his country in the US Navy. He was employed with the General Mills for more than 33 years retiring when the plant closed. Jay was a member of Eagle's and VFW in Toledo, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing and boating. He was a driver at Toledo Speedway for many years and was an avid sports fan.



Jay is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Shelli Nagy, Traci (Richard) Goss, Cindy Nagy, Christopher Nagy; brother, Gary Nagy; 10 grandchildren and long time friend, Amy Paszczykowski.



The family will receive guests Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania.



We would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their continued care, support and generosity.



Memorial contributions may be made to in Jay's memory.



Published in The Blade on July 20, 2019