Jay Michael RobertsJay passed away in his sleep on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 48 years. Jay "Byrd" to his friends was the youngest son of Carol Roberts Lannen and James Roberts, Sr. He will be missed by his brother, Jim (Sheri) Roberts and sisters, Debbie (Dave) Belkofer and Tammy (Jason) Endlish. He is the beloved son of Carol and Tim Lannen of Oregon, OH and James and Mary Roberts of Gulf Port, FL. He was a 1991 graduate of Clay High School and worked for the Carpenters Union Local #351 at B.P. in Oregon.Jay was great at all sports and lived life to the fullest. He went sky diving 3 years ago on his birthday. He loved his family, friends, his four cats and his buddy "Husky Dog" Blu. Jay enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers, going to bon fires and watching fireworks.Jay leaves to cherish his memory, fiancé, Wendy Owens (the love of his life); 4 nieces, Jennifer (Bryce) Eck, Vanessa Belkofer, Stephanie Endlish and Emily Endlish; nephews, Caleb Roberts and Nathan Roberts and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves behind Wendy's children, Robert, Kamaren and Michael and his adored grandbaby, Caroline.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd. Oregon, OH 43616 on Saturday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Toledo or the Donor's choice.