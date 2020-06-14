Jay Robert "Jay Z" ZielinskiJay Robert Zielinski, age 41, of Toledo, passed away June 10, 2020. Jay was born September 4, 1978 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1997 graduate of Cardinal Stritch High School. Jay was a member of IBEW Local 8 in Rossford, Ohio and currently employed with First Solar in Perrysburg. He was an avid Ohio State fan, who wore his Buckeye gear all year round. He also enjoyed NASCAR and the NBA. Jay was always welcome where ever he went. He was the life of the party and a friend to everyone he met along the way. Jay was the fun uncle all kids deserve... he would always be caught playing silly games, making funny noises and loved throwing all his nieces and nephews around in the pool...his cannon ball landings off the slide were the best. He will be truly missed by all.He is survived by his mother, Robin (Michael) Kos; father, Michael (Denise) Zielinski; sisters, Wendy (Chris) Fels and Sara (Dan) Walters; nieces and nephews, Jessica, Luke, Aiden, Alaina, Brooklyn and Gracie; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends old and new.He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Pietkowski, Richard and Cherie Ruckman, Stan and Marge Zielinski.The family will receive guests Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). In accordance with state guidelines social distancing practices are encouraged. The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Detox and Recovery, Maumee in Jay's memory.To leave a special message for Jay's family, please visit