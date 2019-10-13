Home

Jay Steven Gust

Jay Steven Gust

Jay Steven Gust, age 51, unexpectedly passed away in his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona in the early hours of October 5th, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Feilez Leon; mother, Patricia Gust; sisters, Linda Beck, Karen Gust; and brother, Jeffery Gust.

He was proceeded in death by his father, George Gust; sisters, Cheryl Gust, Tina Gust; and brother, Jerry Gust.

Jay was born and raised in Toledo Ohio and moved to Arizona to pursue a better life. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
