Jaye Mi'Chele Hayes
We remember our dear Jaye Mi'Chele Hayes who passed peacefully in her sleep after a fulfilling life of creativity and service to others. Over 20 years as a para-professional in TPS classrooms. Over 40 years as a regional choreographer and dance instructor. Over 40 years designing original fashions.
She is survived by her son; her daughter; three grandchildren; 2 brothers; and sisters, Sandra, Teresa, Janice, and Lorii; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and former students. She is also survived by her ex-husband and creative partner, Michael L. Hayes, and the members of Greater Grace Christian Church.
Services will be Saturday, November 2 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at House of Day.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019