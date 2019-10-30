Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Jaye Mi'Chele Hayes

Jaye Mi'Chele Hayes Obituary
Jaye Mi'Chele Hayes

We remember our dear Jaye Mi'Chele Hayes who passed peacefully in her sleep after a fulfilling life of creativity and service to others. Over 20 years as a para-professional in TPS classrooms. Over 40 years as a regional choreographer and dance instructor. Over 40 years designing original fashions.

She is survived by her son; her daughter; three grandchildren; 2 brothers; and sisters, Sandra, Teresa, Janice, and Lorii; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and former students. She is also survived by her ex-husband and creative partner, Michael L. Hayes, and the members of Greater Grace Christian Church.

Services will be Saturday, November 2 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at House of Day.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019
