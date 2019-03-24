|
|
Jayne F. Sims
Jayne F. Sims, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1936, in Swanton, Ohio. Jayne was employed many years by the United States Postal worker as a supervisor and was well known for her straight forward no-nonsense advice.
She leaves to cherish her memory four children, one brother, three sisters, fourteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
A Wake will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 4-8 P.M. at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111), followed by funeral services on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, Wake at 10 A.M., Services at 11 A.M.. Burial, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences:
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019