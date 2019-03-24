Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
419-269-1111
Wake
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
1163 West Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43612
View Map
Wake
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jayne Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jayne F. Sims


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jayne F. Sims Obituary
Jayne F. Sims

Jayne F. Sims, age 83, of Toledo, Ohio, went home to the Lord on Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born on February 27, 1936, in Swanton, Ohio. Jayne was employed many years by the United States Postal worker as a supervisor and was well known for her straight forward no-nonsense advice.

She leaves to cherish her memory four children, one brother, three sisters, fourteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A Wake will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 4-8 P.M. at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111), followed by funeral services on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, Wake at 10 A.M., Services at 11 A.M.. Burial, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now