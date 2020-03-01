|
|
Jayne I. Traver
Jayne I. Traver, 64, of Millbury, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on January 18, 1956, to John and Irene (Shields) Farkas in Toledo, Ohio. She married James Traver Sr. on February 15, 1979, and he survives.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, James; children, James Traver Jr., Jessica (Derek) Cashen, and Jolene (William) Kerlin; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janice Sheahan, James (Janet) Farkas and John "Bud" Farkas.
Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, OH. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury OH. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jayne's name are asked to consider Lake Township Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020