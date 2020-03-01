Home

POWERED BY

Services
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
View Map

Jayne I. Traver


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jayne I. Traver Obituary
Jayne I. Traver

Jayne I. Traver, 64, of Millbury, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on January 18, 1956, to John and Irene (Shields) Farkas in Toledo, Ohio. She married James Traver Sr. on February 15, 1979, and he survives.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, James; children, James Traver Jr., Jessica (Derek) Cashen, and Jolene (William) Kerlin; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janice Sheahan, James (Janet) Farkas and John "Bud" Farkas.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, OH. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury OH. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jayne's name are asked to consider Lake Township Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -