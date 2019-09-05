|
Jayne M. Tursich
Jayne Tursich, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 30, 2019 at home. She was born January 24, 1959 to Richard and Mary Jayne (Pfaff) Thatcher in Toledo. Jayne was an excellent cook and baker, always wanting to take care of others. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her window boxes, flower pots and wild flowers in the back yard. Jayne loved animals, especially her boxer Jade. She was known as "Mom" to everyone. Jayne loved nothing more than spending time with her family and grandson. Her smile, spirit and joy for life will be missed and remembered by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Beverly Sarvo and Brenda Mowka; and step-dad, Jerry Schmuhl. Jayne is survived by her loving children, Crystal (Jake Wayton), Travis, and Rachal Tursich; grandson, Travis Jr.; mom, Mary Jayne Thatcher Schmuhl; siblings, Kathy Garza, Cheryl Thatcher, Rich (Debbie) Thatcher and Jim Thatcher; and many other family members and dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12 – 5:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019