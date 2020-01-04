|
|
Jayson A. Phillips
Jayson A. Phillips, 40, of Walbridge, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1979, to James and Markeita (Williams) Phillips in Oregon, Ohio.
Jayson was a huge fan of Star Wars, Marvel superheroes and Nascar. He had a big heart and was always willing to offer help to those in need. He was registered as an organ and tissue donor and donated blood and plasma on several occasions.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, James and Markeita; siblings, Christopher Phillips and Carrie (Dave) Wilcik; grandmothers, Barbara Phillips, Gloria Lamb; uncles, Mark (Kathy) Phillips and Mike (Cheryl) Phillips; two nieces, a nephew and many cousins.
Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. until the start of memorial services at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 4, 2020