Jean A. BeauchJean A. Beauch, 91 of Holland, OH passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at The Lakes of Monclova. She was born November 18, 1928 in Toledo, OH the daughter of the late Verona (Spuehler) and Ernest Zimmerman. Jean grew up in the south end of Toledo and was a lifelong member of First English Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and was an active member of the women's social group.She graduated from Libbey High School in 1946. Jean met her future husband, the late Robert (Bob) Beauch while he was attending The University of Toledo. They married in 1952. Jean was a loving housewife and mother of five children. She was loved and respected by her large extended family and many friends. Jean was a true gentlelady. She enjoyed family vacations, especially to Pawley's Island, SC. Jean also traveled domestically and internationally with her husband Bob. Jean along with her husband Bob were devoted to his Alma Mater, The University of Toledo. They generously supported both academic and athletic programs, particularly football and both men's and women's basketball.Jean was preceded in death by her sisters, Marian and Ruth. Jean is survived by her children, Tim (Molly) of North Canton, Carol Beutler (Dave) of West Chester, Todd of Toledo, Paul (Lawren) of Holland and Mary Zawodny (Jim) of Plain City; seven grandchildren: Colin Beauch (Courtney), Anne Beauch, Bryan and Lindsey Beauch, and Mia, James and Sophie Zawodny; and one great grandchild, Miles Beauch. Jean will be greatly missed by her loved ones.Funeral arrangements were made at Walter Funeral Home on Glendale. However, due to current circumstances, private services will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution, the family asks that you please consider a donation to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or to The University of Toledo Foundation with gifts designated to the Rocket Athletic Department for the aid of student athletes.Special thanks to the caregivers at The Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the wonderful care provided to Jean.