Jean and Elmer McGruder



Jean and Elmer McGruder died on May 31, three minutes apart and two weeks before their 67th wedding anniversary, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Mrs. McGruder, who died after a short illness, was born in Hamlet, NC in 1929. She graduated from the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Columbia, SC in 1952 where she met her future husband, stationed at Fort Jackson. After marriage in 1953, they moved to Toledo where she worked as a registered nurse at Maumee Valley and Lake Park Hospitals.



She was an active member at Warren A.M.E. church, and also volunteered for the March of Dimes and Red Cross Blood Drives. She was the mother of five, and played an active role in support clubs for band and sports groups at the schools they attended.



She is predeceased by her brother, Manson; sister, Margaret Samuel; and is survived by her sister, Barbara Foggie, Winston-Salem.



Mr. McGruder died on May 31, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio after a long illness. He was born in Wedgeworth, AL in 1928, and grew up in Fairfield, AL. He received a B.A. from Miles College in 1950, and his M.A. in Education from the University of Toledo in 1959.



He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950, two years after Harry Truman integrated the military. He underwent basic training at Fort Jackson, SC, and fought in Korea, a black squad leader in charge of white soldiers. In a 1999 Newsweek magazine article, he recalled how he handled one recalcitrant white soldier under his command.



After moving to Toledo, he had worked for the U.S. Postal Service and at Doehler-Jarvis, Inc. He began his career in education teaching at Sherman School and also taught at Robinson JHS, and at Scott High School, from which he retired in 1983.



He was an active member of the former Hyatt-Allen American Legion Post, and also an active member at Warren A.M.E. Church, having served as Sunday school teacher, usher, choir member, and on the board of trustees.



His brother, Charles and his sister, Nita McGrew predecease him. Sisters, Betty Shaw, Decatur, GA, and Dorothy Edwards, Lemon Grove, CA; and brothers, Alphonso, Monticello, NY, and Orlando, Columbia, MD survive him.



The McGruders are predeceased by their daughter Karen and survived by children, Ronald and Gregory (Riley Robinson), Washington, DC; Kevin (Larry), Yellow Springs, OH; Katrina Cogdell and by their grand daughters, Jasmine Cogdell-Carswell (Taye), Maya Cogdell, and Brittany Cogdell.



Visitation, June 13, House of Day, 2550 Nebraska Ave. 12-12:45 p.m.; Memorial Service, 1:00 p.m., Invitation only. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, seating is limited and masks required. Live stream on House of Day Facebook page at 1:00 p.m.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store