Jean Ann Brennan, 94, of Toledo passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Elizabeth Scott Nursing Home. She was born in Toledo on March 20, 1925 to Harry and Hazel (Heider) Gehring.



Jean attended DeVilbiss High School, graduating in 1943. She started working for the Closure Division of Owens-Illinois and left in 1947 to raise her family. She returned to work for Rogers National Research (now Maritz Marketing Research) in 1964 and retired as Administrative Assistant in 1990. She was a Charter Member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish and was a former President of the Altar Society and active in various church and school activities.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; sisters Dorothy Laux and Lucille Gladieux; son-in-law Brent Kahler and sister-in-law Sister M. Hyacinth O.P. of Akron, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter Nancy Kahler; sons Jim (Amy) and Bill (Mary) Brennan; grandchildren Andrea, Rob, Colin (Kathy), Joe (Julie) Brennan and Ryan (Becca) Kahler as well as 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo on Sunday, June 16 from 2 – 8 p.m. Funeral Services will begin in the mortuary on Monday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.



Memorials may take the form of a contribution to the Cornelia DeLange Syndrome Foundation, 302 West Main St. #100, Avon, Connecticut 06001.



The family would like to thank the staffs of Elizabeth Scott and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their wonderful care and compassion.



Published in The Blade from June 14 to June 15, 2019