Jean DorbeckJean V. Dorbeck, age 95, of Toledo, passed away June 17, 2020 in Ebeid Hospice Center, Sylvania, Ohio. She was born January 30, 1925 in Toledo to Joseph and Helen (Gregorek) Gulch. Jean graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1944 where she was active in the Glee Club and she attended Davis Business College. She married Daniel Dorbeck and together they raised their daughter Deborah. Jean worked for Jeep in the employment office for 30 years until retiring in 1982. She was past President of the Ladies of St. Lawrence Knights of Columbus and a member of the LCBA. A devout Catholic, she was a generous, loving lady with a good sense of humor. She loved polka dancing, baking, traveling, OSU Football and Cleveland Indians Baseball. Surviving are her loving daughter, Deborah A. Dorbeck; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Daniel; twin brother, Paul; and brothers, Joe, John and David. Jean's Life Celebration will begin Thursday June 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd., Toledo. The visitation will continue Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church where the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Toledo, Ohio. The family prefers contributions be given to the Gerald V. DePrisco Scholarchip Fund at Central Catholic High School.